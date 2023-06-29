Verasity Price Down 1.9% This Week (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $53.04 million and $9.31 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

