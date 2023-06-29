Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading Down 3.3%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.71 and last traded at $18.76. 163,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 697,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28.

Institutional Trading of Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,958,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,619 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,365,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,479,000 after acquiring an additional 971,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,259,000 after acquiring an additional 915,090 shares in the last quarter.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

