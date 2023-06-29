Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Sold by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,608 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vicarious Surgical were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $1,052,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 169,682 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,887,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 859,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Vicarious Surgical Stock Up 1.7 %

Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.