Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $2.25 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Vista Gold Price Performance

NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $60.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vista Gold ( NYSE:VGZ Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 106,874 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,258,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 797,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

