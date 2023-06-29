VRES Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $28,931.65 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One VRES token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VRES has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a total market cap of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00018602 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013757 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,729.04 or 0.99939547 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About VRES

VRES is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

