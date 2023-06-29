Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $88.44 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $3.17 or 0.00010397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $88.44 million and $2.89 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017784 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00018542 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013864 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,502.02 or 0.99974267 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,882,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.09560349 USD and is down -5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,699,955.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

