Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues Earnings Results

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.05 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.05 EPS.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WBA. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

