Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.05 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.05 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.18. 2,242,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,531,611. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $28,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

