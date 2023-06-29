Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Jim C. Walton Sells 581,908 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 581,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $90,102,634.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,117,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,025,025,700.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,077,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,215,097. The stock has a market cap of $418.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $119.89 and a one year high of $158.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

