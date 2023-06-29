Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Jim C. Walton Sells 581,908 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 581,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $90,102,634.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,117,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,025,025,700.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Walmart Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,077,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,215,097. The stock has a market cap of $418.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $119.89 and a one year high of $158.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.43.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
