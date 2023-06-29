Wanchain Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $35.14 million and $684,446.49 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00040955 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00030296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013445 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,741,121 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

