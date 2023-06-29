Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,774,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 665,682 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 1.1% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $779,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 0.4 %

WM stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.14. The stock had a trading volume of 143,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,546. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.21.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on WM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.