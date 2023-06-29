Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,008 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 54.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 118,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 41,417 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 33,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,423.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $557,782.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TPH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.37. 149,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,498. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.76 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.