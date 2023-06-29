Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 30.3% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DQ traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 147,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,328. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.73. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $77.18.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($1.43). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $709.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DQ shares. TheStreet lowered Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Daqo New Energy from $44.60 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

