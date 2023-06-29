Waterfront Wealth Inc. Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 812,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,404. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on D shares. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

