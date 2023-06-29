Waterfront Wealth Inc. Increases Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,183 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for 1.6% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned 0.59% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,607.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,690,000 after buying an additional 2,164,205 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,709,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 998,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,138,000 after purchasing an additional 112,533 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 410,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,801,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,087 shares during the period.

BATS:DIHP remained flat at $24.24 during trading hours on Thursday. 293,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

