Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 2,810 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,016,000 after buying an additional 362,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Terex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,472,000 after purchasing an additional 44,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Terex by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,377,000 after purchasing an additional 90,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 21.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,265,000 after purchasing an additional 261,712 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Terex Price Performance

TEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.45.

Shares of TEX stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $59.04. 182,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,795. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

