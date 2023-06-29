Waterfront Wealth Inc. Raises Stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 286,866.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

BLW stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,626. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $14.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

