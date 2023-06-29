Waterfront Wealth Inc. Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 307.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,935 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 84,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

DFAC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 174,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,985. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.