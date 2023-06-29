Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 2,249 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 0.9% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $56.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,000,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

