WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after buying an additional 2,628,267 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,807,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,579,000 after buying an additional 545,420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,752,000 after buying an additional 368,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,251,000 after buying an additional 344,989 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $69.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $72.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average of $67.74.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

