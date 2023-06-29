WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 2.0% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,848,000 after acquiring an additional 302,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after buying an additional 1,875,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,070,000 after buying an additional 606,598 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,164,000 after buying an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $191.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.55 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.87 and its 200-day moving average is $199.16. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

