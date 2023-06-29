WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 2.6% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Medtronic by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,370 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,041.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $167,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

