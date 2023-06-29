WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises approximately 3.5% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $194.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $198.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.80 and a 200-day moving average of $169.33. The company has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.54.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

