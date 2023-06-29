Wendell David Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,697,611,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,083,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $5.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $467.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,106. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $477.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.53. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.58 and a 1-year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,248 shares of company stock worth $1,678,501 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

