Wendell David Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 126.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.74. 452,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.08. The company has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $211.49 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. Hershey’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 30,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total transaction of $8,061,218.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,083,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,965,010.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 30,988 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total value of $8,061,218.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,083,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,965,010.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total value of $3,654,383.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,349,208.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,791 shares of company stock valued at $74,644,492. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.