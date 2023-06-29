Wendell David Associates Inc. Buys 697 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 1.8% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $15,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,229. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BR stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.76. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

