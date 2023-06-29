Wendell David Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Pool by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Pool by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $371.56. 186,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,219. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $423.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.43 and a 200-day moving average of $343.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

