Wendell David Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,325 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,151 shares of company stock valued at $17,523,816. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,430. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.44 and a 200 day moving average of $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

