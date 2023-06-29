Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $11.56 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.4% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,245,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,493,909. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $260.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.