Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $19.75 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 2.3% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.92. 397,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,525. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.76. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $174.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

