Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $2.91 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $91,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 58,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $202.95. The company had a trading volume of 622,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,271. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.62 and a 200-day moving average of $201.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.