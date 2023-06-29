Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Argus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NSC stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $223.54. The company had a trading volume of 178,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,127. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

