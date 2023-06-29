Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $41.64 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 4.9% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $41,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Citigroup lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.3 %

ADP stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.63. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

