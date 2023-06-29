Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,032 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QCOM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,948,994. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $130.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.01.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

