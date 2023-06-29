Wendell David Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 1.8% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $15,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,229 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BR stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.82. 43,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,120. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

