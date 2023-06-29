Wendell David Associates Inc. Purchases 3,550 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Fortive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.03. The stock had a trading volume of 373,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.59. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $73.36.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.