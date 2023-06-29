Wendell David Associates Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,410. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Mizuho upped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

