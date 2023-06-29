Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 2,015 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.74. 595,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,658. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $172.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

