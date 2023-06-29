Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 2,015 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.74. 595,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,658. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $172.97. The stock has a market cap of $351.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.34.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.