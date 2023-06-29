Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 525 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.00. The stock had a trading volume of 315,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,234. The stock has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

