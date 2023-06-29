Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 904 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3,594.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.72. 146,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,550. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average is $80.32. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,501.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

