Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the May 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 713,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 522,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.89. 109,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,728. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $10.92.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

