WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.24 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 29th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $14.24 million and $234,818.64 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.63 or 0.00277069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012890 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016212 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003238 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

