Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.00

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 32.55 ($0.41), with a volume of 51200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.41).

Windar Photonics Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1,600.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Hodges bought 100,000 shares of Windar Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($38,143.67). 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Windar Photonics

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

