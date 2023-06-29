Windsor Group LTD Has $10.58 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Windsor Group LTD reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,813,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,095,000 after buying an additional 224,040 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 102.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,974,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 819,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,259,000 after buying an additional 114,365 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.55. 1,618,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,364. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

