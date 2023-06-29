Windsor Group LTD Has $22.41 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Windsor Group LTD reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 4.3% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $22,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $6.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $464.72. The company had a trading volume of 861,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,697. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $430.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.77. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $468.53. The stock has a market cap of $441.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock valued at $510,549,964 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

