Windsor Group LTD Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Windsor Group LTD decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,466 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,117,000 after buying an additional 157,566 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,220,000 after buying an additional 166,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,055,000 after purchasing an additional 185,373 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.44. 691,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,309. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.21 and a fifty-two week high of $160.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.04 and its 200-day moving average is $140.03.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

