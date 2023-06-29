Windsor Group LTD Has $808,000 Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Windsor Group LTD cut its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.02. 215,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,737. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.87. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

