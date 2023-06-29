Windsor Group LTD Increases Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

OIH stock traded up $2.76 on Thursday, hitting $280.12. 204,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,914. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $195.77 and a 12-month high of $336.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

