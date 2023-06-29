Windsor Group LTD Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $217.51. 215,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,008. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

